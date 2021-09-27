 
Monday September 27, 2021
Iraq issues arrest warrants over ties with Israeli forum

World

AFP
September 27, 2021

Baghdad: Iraq’s judiciary on Sunday announced it has issued arrest warrants for three people including an ex-MP over a meeting that called for a normalisation of ties with Israel. More than 300 Iraqis, including tribal leaders, attended Saturday’s forum in autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan organised by a US think-tank.

