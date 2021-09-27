 
Monday September 27, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

UK police arrest man over teacher’s murder

World

AFP
September 27, 2021
UK police arrest man over teacher’s murder

London: Police in Britain investigating the murder of Sabina Nessa, a teacher who was found dead in a southeast London park last weekend, said they arrested a 38-year-old man on Sunday.

Primary school teacher Nessa, 28, was killed after leaving her home to go to a bar just a five-minute walk away, in the latest case to galvanise public concern about women’s safety in the UK.

More From World

More From Latest