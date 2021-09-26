No consultation with Shehbaz on NAB chairman: Fawad

JHELUM: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said Nawaz Sharif and Ashraf Ghani were living the life of absconders, one in Dubai and the other in London.

Talking to the media here, he said all those political leaders who were not connected to their people and soil, were destined to live such a life.

"Both Nawaz Sharif and Ashraf Ghani have fled abroad with bags of US dollars," Ch Fawad said.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan always represented the sentiments of the people of Pakistan on issues such as Afghanistan and Kashmir, the transfer of wealth looted from poor countries to rich countries and the environment.

Imran Khan, he said, represented the sentiments of every individual of Pakistan at every level. He said, while addressing the United Nations General Assembly, Prime Minister Imran Khan challenged Narendra Modi on the issue of Kashmir before the UN, which had never happened before in Pakistan.

He recalled that when Mumbai incidents took place in 2008, the Indian alleged that a Pakistani took part in the Mumbai attacks. That person had no connection with any security agency or Pakistan army, but a global propaganda campaign was launched against Pakistan.

He said when Kulbhushan Jadhav, a serving Indian military officer, was arrested in Balochistan, Nawaz Sharif refused to comment on it.

Fawad said Nawaz Sharif never did any constructive work except looting the national wealth and inviting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to weddings.

The PTI was the only political party representing the federation across the country and Imran Khan’s vote bank is found everywhere, he said.

He remarked that it was good fortune of the nation that it had a leader of Imran’s stature to unite the federation.

The minister said that the PTI would form a government with two-thirds majority in next elections as the PMLN and the PPP were divided and no one was interested to get the PMLN and PPP ticket in the next general elections.

Bilawal Bhutto, he said, during his recent visit to south Punjab offered Rs50 million to the people to contest elections on the PPP ticket.

He said the PMLN had Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz who have a toss every week to decide who will be its leader this week and who will lead the PMLN during the next week.

The minister predicted that the next election would be the last election of PPP and PMLN, as after that they would not be in a position to contest elections.

He said global leadership was looking towards Imran Khan and Pakistan for regional affairs, which was a matter of pride for the nation.

Those who are jealous that all the institutions and government of Pakistan were united, will face frustration for the next five years in the same manner.

To a question, he said issues with the Election Commission were on the path of resolution. He said the PTI had no personal problem with the Chief Election Commissioner or its members.

He ruled out any consultation with Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif on the issue of appointment of Chairman National Accountability Bureau as he was an accused of NAB.

Fawad said consultation with Shehbaz Sharif regarding the appointment of NAB chairman would be tantamount to asking a thief who should be his interrogator.

He said it was decided that the government would not consult Shehbaz Sharif for the appointment of new NAB chairman. He said in the past, the governments formed their relations only with leaders, whereas Imran Khan speaks to people at the international level.

"When we brought out the facts regarding the cancellation of New Zealand’s tour of Pakistan, the English cricket team and the English Cricket Board came under pressure.”

He said that the ECB, England players started giving clarifications and the women’s team was criticising the cancellation of the Pakistan tour.

The British prime minister also expressed his displeasure at cancelation of the tour which was a success of Pakistan’s public diplomacy.

“We have put everything in front of the people," Ch Fawad said.

He said that ground-breaking of the Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorway section would be done in November.

He said that the Motorway would reduce travel time between Rawalpindi and Lahore by one hour.

He said that millions of people living in Sohawa, Chakwal, Dina, Jhelum, Gujjar Khan, Lala Musa, Wazirabad and adjacent areas would be its beneficiary.