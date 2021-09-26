Spiritual leader of Dawoodi Bohra community arrives in Karachi

Pentagon: no need to coordinate airstrikes with Taliban KABUL: A day after the Taliban’s remarks over demanding compensation from countries involved in fighting in...

Taliban hang bodies of ‘kidnappers’ as warning in city of Herat KABUL: The Taliban are said to have hung the dead bodies of four alleged kidnappers in public in the western city of...

Did PM make an error in referencing former president Ronald Reagan’s speech? ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is under fire — again. And this time, it has to do with his address to the 76th...

Pakistan rejects India’s claim on abettor of terrorism UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan had firmly rejected India’s claim at the United Nations on Friday that Indian...

Modi traces Biden’s Mumbai connection WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden sat down with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday for important talks about...