 
Sunday September 26, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Spiritual leader of Dawoodi Bohra community arrives in Karachi

Top Story

September 26, 2021
Spiritual leader of Dawoodi Bohra community arrives in Karachi

KARACHI: Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin — the spiritual leader of the Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat — arrived in Karachi on Saturday night for a seven-day visit.

More From Top Story

More From Latest