Contempt of court proceedings: KP Service Tribunal summons health deptt officials, AAC

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Service Tribunal has summoned the provincial Health Department officials and Mansehra additional assistant commissioner on October 4 for the initiation of the contempt of court proceedings against them in a case filed by the medical superintendent of the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital.

The Tribunal’s Chairman Sultan Ahmad Tareen served notices to the secretary Health Department KP, Director General Health Services KP, section officer Health Department KP and the additional assistant commissioner Mansehra to appear before the court on October 4 and defend the maintainability of the contempt of court proceedings against them.

Dr Shahzad Ali Khan through his counsel prayed the court to initiate the contempt of court proceedings against respondents, saying they committed defiance and violated the order of the tribunal as it had suspended his posting and transfer orders issued by the Health department.

Dr Shahzad had challenged his transfer orders in the KP Service Tribunal issued by the Health department earlier this month, which were suspended by the latter.

The KP secretary health in a letter issued on September 22 suspended Dr Shahzad and constituted a high-level inquiry committee to probe whether or not he (Dr Shahzad) held the office by force and used derogatory language against the newly posted Medical Superintendent Dr Mohammad Tariq.

A police contingent broke into the offices of King Abdullah Teaching (Kath) and handed over its official charge/ possession to the newly posted Medical Superintendent Dr Mohammad Tariq on Friday as Dr Shahzad had refused to relinquish his charge.