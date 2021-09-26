Police accused of supporting criminals, land grabbers

CHARSADDA: Two women on Saturday accused the police of supporting criminals and land grabbers despite complaints lodged by the victims in the respective police stations.

Speaking at a press conference, two daughters of Naushad Khan, a resident of Khat Tarangzai, said that Sajid Kakar, Alamzeb Kakar and Hamid had tried to grab their three-mala plot adjacent to their house.

They said that the land grabbers also beat their brother when he resisted their bid.

They said that they did not register a case against the land grabbers as they were poor and cannot face them.

The complainants said that this emboldened the influential grabbers, who shot and injured their brother in the bazaar the previous day.

They said the accused were infuriated and they along with 25 other armed men attacked their house when their injured brother registered a case against them.

They also ransacked the household items and took the valuables after demolishing the boundary wall with a tractor.

The women alleged that their three brothers and parents had disappeared and the police were being informed time and again to recover them but in vain.

They appealed to the chief minister and chief justice of Peshawar High Court to provide protection to them and take action against the accused.

Meanwhile, parents of an underage girl alleged that Jabbar, Amir Bacha and Mirzada along with other armed men forced their entry into their house and beat them black and blue before kidnapping their 11-year old daughter Zakia.

Gulbar Khan along with his wife told a press conference that they had registered a case against the accused at the Khanmahi Police Station for kidnapping their underage daughter and contracting marriage by force but the cops were reluctant to take action.

They said the police had not taken any step to recover their daughter and arrest the accused to produce them in the court of law.