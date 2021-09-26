‘Pakistan has vast scope of trade, investment in Tanzania’

Islamabad : Muhammad Saleem, high commissioner of Pakistan to Tanzania, has said that Tanzania is the most populous country of Africa with the largest consumer market.

Mr Saleem was giving a Web Talk on ‘Pak-Tanzania ties’ organised by Institute of Strategic Studies (ISS).

Mr Saleem said that headquarters of East African Community is based in Tanzania and it also holds the temporary seat of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA). He observed that Pakistan shares close ties with Tanzania and it established its High Commission in Tanzania in 1967 when Pakistan expressed its support for Tanzania in getting independence from the colonial rule of the British.

He highlighted that there is enormous scope of trade and investment for Pakistan in Tanzania. While talking about imports and exports between Pakistan and Tanzania, he mentioned that Pakistan’s exports to Tanzania mainly include cement, textiles, rice and sugar and besides these articles, spare parts of heavy machinery and tractors are also exported. He said that imports of Pakistan from Tanzania mainly include tea, raw cotton, tobacco, edible oils and tanning materials and with a lot of potential to explore.

He went on to say that Tanzania is also working to establish a mission in Pakistan. He remarked that the African Continental Free Trade Agreement is a substantial opportunity for Pakistan to tap the African markets. East Africa is a gateway to exploit the business opportunities in Africa and it will open the vistas of opportunities for Pakistan to benefit from, he stated.

Tanzeela Qambrani, member, Sindh Assembly, said that Engage Africa is a great initiative by the Government of Pakistan. She said Pakistan has very close bonds with Africa, especially with Tanzania and was hopeful that this connection would be fruitful for both countries.

Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, director-general, ISS, said that the Government of Pakistan is committed to working and promoting ties with Africa. He said one of the high priority areas for Pakistan’s Foreign Office is engaging with the African continent.