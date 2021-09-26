PIMA demands abolition of national licensing exam

LAHORE : Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) has demanded immediate abolition of the National Licensing Examination (NLE) proposed by the Pakistan Medical Commission and immediate redressal of grievances of pre-medical students regarding NMDCAT.

This was stated by PIMA president Dr Khubaib Shahid while addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club here on Saturday accompanied by Director PIMA Relief Dr M Afzal Mian, President PIMA Lahore Dr M Hamayun and Dr Waqas Ahmad.

Even non-doctors are members of this eight-member PMC executive board which is surprising as professionals in world themselves regulate their respective regulatory bodies through democratic process. In principle, any law is implemented in prospective way whereas the current law of the PMC has been enacted retrospectively, Dr Khubaib Shahid said.

“He said PMC had decided to conduct a single national online NMDCAT exam in different batches spreading over a whole month without proper preparation.

As a result, multiple gross issues are being reported including power and internet failures, out of syllabus questions, delays in results, issues in scrolling forward or backward the questions, during marking the answers, faulty tabs etc. No uniform difficulty index and standardisation were ensured by PMC as the prime aspect of online exam. This has produced credibility issues raising questions on merit and transparency,” he said. The PIMA president added, “After five years of day and night hard work, strenuous and very detailed series of written, oral and clinical examinations, medical students will have to take another National Licensing Exams (NLE) after house job. Modern world is progressing towards minimal and effective evaluation system but PMC is increasing the ineffective low standard burden of exam in addition to an already extensive evaluation and examination system. It also shows distrust on the credibility, standard and effectiveness of the existing evaluation system being used by medical colleges of Pakistan for decades that has produced highly qualified doctors working around the globe. An exam without any reward has no meaning and should be abolished immediately or implemented in prospective way with additional reward in terms of induction in post graduate training.”

Dr Khubaib said PIMA conducted two webinars on "Pakistan Medical Commission apprehension and Expectations" bringing all stakeholders together on a single platform for dialogue and consultation at the national level.

These webinar meetings were richly attended by the Vice Chancellors/Principles of various public and private sector medical universities as well as PMC officials including its President. Dr Arshad Taqi, President PMC, promised that PMC will consult with all the medical fraternity representatives, institutions and medical colleges and come up with the consensus document but it’s still an unfulfilled promise.

He demanded that all private medical colleges be made responsible to ensure all required facilities and faculties required by a teaching hospital and ensure the house job and post graduate training of all its students.