5,400 liquor bottles, precious stones seized

Personnel of the Pakistan Navy, in a joint operation with the Customs Intelligence and Investigation, have seized liquor bottles worth millions of rupees.

A spokesman for the navy said on Saturday that in a successful intelligence-based operation, officials of the Pakistan Navy and Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate Gwadar seized 5,400 bottles of liquor at Kund Malir near Ormara. The liquor was valued at around Rs70.5 million.

The execution of joint anti-narcotics Operation was a demonstration of the Pakistan Navy’s resolve to deter, dissuade and disrupt all illegal activities in the maritime zones of Pakistan, said the spokesman. The Pakistan Navy remains fully vigilant to thwart any unlawful act along our coastline and sea, contributing effectively to ensure maritime security in the region.

Precious stones

Pakistan Customs personnel at Jinnah International Airport have seized a parcel containing precious stones worth millions of rupees.

Qamar Thalho, a spokesman for the customs, said the customs staff posted at the International Mail Office, Model Customs Collectorate (MCC) JIAP, Karachi, intercepted import parcels from the UAE and recovered precious and semi precious stones worth up to Rs11.1 million.

The seized stones are Zamurd, Marjaan, Moon’s stone, Yaqoot, Opal, Ferooza and Najaf. The parcel was booked in the name of Shehzadi Begum and was misdeclared as textile material, rugs and blanket. An FIR has been lodged against the smugglers, and an investigation is underway.