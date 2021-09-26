Sindh govt to provide plots to families of all martyrs

The Sindh government has announced the provision of residential plots for accommodation of bereaved families of all Shuhuda (martyrs) belonging to the province irrespective of the fact that they were civilians or uniformed personnel.

This was disclosed by Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah while speaking to media persons at the Karachi Press Club on Saturday.

He disclosed that the chairman of the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, had given special instructions to provide residential plots to the bereaved families of all martyrs in Sindh for their assistance.

He told media persons that the families of Shuhuda belonging to the Pakistan Army, Sindh Rangers, Sindh Police or even those who were common citizens would receive a residential plot in recognition of their services for the motherland if in case these bereaved persons had not received any plot earlier as a form of assistance from the government.

“This is the vision of our Chairman Sahib who is worried about the issue of providing assistance to the bereaved families of Shuhuda.”

Shah said the Sindh government had been making efforts to improve the functioning of the municipal agencies in the province. “You yourselves earlier saw that the administrator of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation remained present at all such places in Karachi where rainwater accumulated,” said the minister.

He said the drainage of rainwater in Sakhi Hassan and Nagan Chowrangi areas had become problematic due to the infrastructure of the Green Line section of Bus Rapid Transit Service in the city, and a permanent solution to this problem would be sought.

To a question, he said the Sindh government would provide fullest support for the completion of any federally funded development scheme in Sindh. He said the provincial government would provide fullest protocol if it was formally intimated about the schedule of the upcoming Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Karachi.

Shah said the federal government shouldn’t merely make announcements for the province, but it should also act upon its plans.

He greeted Sindh Assembly opposition leader Haleem Adil Shaikh on his marriage and birth of his child while stating that the opposition leader should not have kept his marriage secret.

The minister had earlier met the office-bearers of the KPC along with the relevant officials of the Sindh government, the Lyari Development Authority and the Malir Development Authority.

He assured the KPC office-bearers that the issues related to the housing scheme for the journalists in Karachi would be resolved on a preferential basis. He mentioned that the PPP had always stood for the cause of freedom of expression as the government would fully support the journalists in their movement for their due rights.

He assured the KPC leadership that there were present clear-cut instructions from the chief minister and the PPP chairman to resolve the problems related to the housing scheme for the media persons in the city. He said the government would provide utmost support and extend maximum financial resources to implement the recommendations of the KPC in this regard.

On the occasion, KPC President Fazil Jamili and Secretary Rizwan Bhatti informed the local government minister about the issues related to the housing scheme for the media persons in Hawkesbay and Malir Development Authority areas.

He asked the relevant officials to get these problems resolved at the earliest. He said the Sindh government would not just provide residential plots to the KPC members for their accommodation but would also ensure provision of all amenity facilities in such housing localities for the comfort of media persons and their families.