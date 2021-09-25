 
Saturday September 25, 2021
Bodies of two found hanging from tree

National

September 25, 2021

SUKKUR: The bodies of a boy and a girl were found hanging from a tree in Khipro city of district Sanghar, victims of ‘Karo Kari’.Reports said two bodies of cousins, identified as Hakim Ali Khaskheli, s/o Hayat, and his cousin Asma, d/o Khuda Bakhsh Khaskheli, were found hanging from a tree outside of their village Rasool Bakhsh Rajar near Khipro city of district Sanghar. Meanwhile, the parents of the deceased told the police that their children had committed suicide.

