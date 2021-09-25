16 arrested for fake entries of corona vaccination

LAHORE: The authorities concerned are taking action against the officials involved in fake entries of corona vaccination, arresting 16 persons and registering 12 cases in eight cities so far. The cities are: Lahore, Sialkot, Vehari, Rahimyar Khan, Lodhran , Faisalabad, Chiniot and Multan. These details were given during a briefing at a meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal at Civil Secretariat here on Friday. The meeting reviewed the corona pandemic situation, medical facilities in hospitals and pace of vaccination.

The chief secretary said the vaccination campaign was a national cause and those who registered fake vaccination data did not deserve any leniency. He directed the divisional commissioners to play their role in achieving the national goal by meeting the vaccination targets. He mentioned that in extraordinary circumstances officers have to work harder. He told the meeting that average more than 517,000 people were being vaccinated daily across the province.