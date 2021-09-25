490 U19 players to appear in trials for 12 association sides

LAHORE: As many as 490 under-19 players will undergo trials for the six associations sides, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Friday.

Twelve teams (two from each association) will feature in the National Under-19 Championship (three-day event) and National Under-19 Cup (one-day tournament).

There are 60 players each from five associations. As matches in the Central Punjab region were affected by rains, they have been given another chance of proving their worth in the trials. As such, 190 players will appear in trials from Central Punjab.

Other than the 490 players, more than 30 players who were part of the Pakistan under-19 camp that recently concluded in Karachi will get automatic selection in their respective associations’ teams. The players who featured in the last under-19 domestic season and the players that featured for Pakistan U16 are also eligible to feature in the trials.

The trials will be held from September 25 to October 1. A five-member national junior selection committee comprising Saleem Jaffar, Javed Hayat, Sanaullah Baloch, Taufiq Umar and Wajahatullah Wasti will conduct the trials.

On September 25 and 26, trials will be held at National Cricket Ground, Islamabad, Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan, and NSK Oval Ground, Karachi, for Northern, Southern Punjab and Sindh, respectively.

Bugti Stadium, Quetta, and Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Abbottabad, will hold trials for Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on September 29 and 30.

Saeed Ajmal Academy Ground in Faisalabad will hold trials on September 29. Township Whites Cricket Ground in Lahore will host trials for Central Punjab from September 30 to October 1.