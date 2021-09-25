I could not have done better as bowling coach: Waqar

LAHORE: Former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis has said he did what he possibly could as the bowling coach of the team.

Talking to a group of mediamen, he said: “I could not have done better as a bowling coach.”

Waqar said that coaching was a thankless job. “When the team does well, the credit goes to the board or the captain is given the credit, but whenever something bad happens, everyone puts the blame on coaches.

“I got teenage bowlers as seniors left red-ball cricket before I went to Australia. I worked with young bowlers and now the results are starting to come out. The bowlers’ performance in six months is in front of everyone,” he added.

The former fast bowler said: “I love cricket, it’s my passion so I stick to it. Whether it’s commentary or coaching, I will continue to stay attached with the game.

“After Misbah’s resignation decision, I also had to resign because we came together. If any new chairman comes, he forms his own team. It turned out that it was better for Pakistan cricket and the team to resign.”