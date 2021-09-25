I could not have done better as bowling coach: Waqar

LAHORE: Former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis has said he did what he possibly could as the bowling coach of the team.
Talking to a group of mediamen, he said: “I could not have done better as a bowling coach.”
Waqar said that coaching was a thankless job. “When the team does well, the credit goes to the board or the captain is given the credit, but whenever something bad happens, everyone puts the blame on coaches.
“I got teenage bowlers as seniors left red-ball cricket before I went to Australia. I worked with young bowlers and now the results are starting to come out. The bowlers’ performance in six months is in front of everyone,” he added.
The former fast bowler said: “I love cricket, it’s my passion so I stick to it. Whether it’s commentary or coaching, I will continue to stay attached with the game.
“After Misbah’s resignation decision, I also had to resign because we came together. If any new chairman comes, he forms his own team. It turned out that it was better for Pakistan cricket and the team to resign.”
KARACHI: Most of the leading players of the city will be featuring in the 11th President SGA Cup Golf Tournament which...
ISLAMABAD: Haider Ali Rizwan and Hussnain Ali Rizwan overcame country fellows Ahtesham Humayun and Asad Zaman 7-5,...
PARIS: After a year of football in empty stadiums the return of supporters this season should have been a cause for...
KOHLER, United States: The United States were in command early at Whistling Straits on Friday, Olympic champion Xander...
LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh has said that Punjab’s under-17 boys and under-16 girls...
DELHI: Seasoned coach Dav Whatmore has resumed work with Baroda. He had been hired as director of cricket last year...