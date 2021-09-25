Shahid wins seniors title

ISLAMABAD: Col Shahid Warraich Friday won seniors gross category of the 14th Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Amateur Golf Championship 2021 underway here at Margalla Greens Golf Club.

Shahid carded 155 over 36 holes to win the category. Byunng Dong Park emerged senior net winner with the score of 133 over two days.

In the main amateur category Handicap 6 and below, Salman Khan was leading in both net and gross category with the score of three under 69 following opening day round. This main event was meant for golfers having less than seven handicap.

Bilal Tariq Khan and Col Kifayatullah were leading with the score of two over 74 each in the amateurs category meant for the golfers with the handicap score of 7 to 12.