Sindh open National T20 Cup campaign on winning note

RAWALPINDI: GFS Sindh opened the National T20 Cup campaign on a winning note courtesy of Khurram Manzoor’s attacking 84-run knock that helped them hit up 176-run winning target set by the Southern Punjab while batting first here at the Pindi Stadium.

Khurram Manzoor’s brilliant 84 off 49 balls and a blazing 29 off nine balls by all-rounder Anwar Ali sealed the win for Sindh.

Anwar and Danish took 21 runs off the penultimate over of the innings bowled by pacer Mohammad Ilyas to achieve the win. Sindh had needed 27 runs off 12 balls at this stage. Danish finished the game with a four off the second ball of the final over.

Khurram’s 84 included 10 fours and three sixes, the right-hander was in sensational batting form and remained the mainstay of Sindh’s batting effort before his run out dismissal in the 17th over. Khurram fell with Sindh needing 38 off the last 19 balls, it was the Anwar-Danish alliance that took Sindh home.

Aamer Yamin, Naseem Shah and Ilyas took a wicket apiece for Southern Punjab.

Batting first, Southern Punjab posted 175-7 in their allotted 20 overs. The left-handed opening pair of Zain Abbas and Zeeshan Ashraf added 59 runs for the first-wicket. Zain was bowled by Mohammad Hasnain for 25. Zeeshan hit six fours and one six before falling to leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood. Khushdil Shah (21) hit two sixes off successive balls off Anwar Ali before falling to the pacer the next ball.

Southern Punjab stuttered a bit in the middle overs as Sohaib Maqsood (18) and Azam Khan (20) were dismissed in quick succession. Aamer Yamin ensured that the team posted a competitive total as he struck four sixes and two fours in his 43 off 26 balls.

For Sindh, Hasnain took two wickets for 40 runs while Anwar, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid and Rumman Raees took a wicket each. Rumman was making his first T20 appearance after an 18-month long absence.

Earlier, Thursday evening Mohammad Rizwan struck a sparkling half-century and Iftikhar Ahmed hit a quick-fire 40 not out as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa began their National T20 title defence with 36 runs victory over Home City Central Punjab.

Rizwan slapped seven fours and a six in a 40-ball 65, while Iftikhar’s 25-ball 40 included six fours and a six that helped the defending champions to collect 187 for five in 20 overs after being put into bat on Thursday evening.

Needing a positive and solid start to stay in contention, Central Punjab lost Kamran Akmal (three) in the fourth over to Imran Khan Snr, Babar Azam (29) in the seventh over to Asif Afridi and Ahmed Shehzad (24) to Arshad Iqbal in the 10th over to slip to 71 for three at the halfway stage before finishing at 151-9.

Muhammad Akhlaq fought a lone battle with a breezy 62, but lacked the support and big-hitting from the other end as the required run-rate continued to climb. When he eventually departed at the total of 128 in the 17th, it was all over for Central Punjab who ultimately fell 36 runs short.

Akhlaq’s 35-ball cameo included six fours and four sixes. For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shaheen Shah Afridi was the pick of bowlers with three for 25, while Arshad Iqbal and Imran Khan claimed two wickets apiece. Fakhar Zaman (26) and Rizwan provided Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a solid 67-run start before Adil Amin (18) and Rizwan stitched up a 45-run partnership for the second wicket. Iftikhar then featured in two useful stands — 39 runs for the fourth wicket with Sahibzada Farhan (12) and an unbroken 29 for the sixth wicket with Mohammad Wasim (11 not out) as the reigning champions added 91 runs in the last 10 overs to finish at 187-5.

For Central Punjab, Hasan Ali was as impressive as ever with three for 30, while Ahmed Safi Abdulllah and Wahab Riaz picked up a wicket each conceding 23 and 31 runs, respectively.

Scores in brief: Sindh beat Southern Punjab by five wickets: ATF Southern Punjab 175-7, 20 overs (Aamer Yamin 43, Zeeshan Ashraf 34; Mohammad Hasnain 2-40). GFS Sindh 179-5 in 19.2 overs (Khurram Manzoor 84, Anwar Ali 29 not out; Naseem Shah 1-28).

Player of the match: Khurram Manzoor.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Home City Central Punjab by 36 runs: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 187-5, 20 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 65, Iftikhar Ahmed 40 not out, Fakhar Zaman 26; Hasan Ali 3-30). Home City Central Punjab 151-9, 20 overs (Muhammad Akhlaq 62, Babar Azam 29, Ahmed Shehzad 24; Shaheen Shah Afridi 3-25, Arshad Iqbal 2-34, Imran Khan Snr 2-37).

Player of the match: Mohammad Rizwan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa).