Stocks stretch rout as SBP seen on a tightening drive

Stocks on Friday stretched the rout to the last session of the week, as central bank’s tightening of consumer financing rules days after taking a hawkish monetary stance raised fears of more such moves down the line, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Shares Index slipped by 223.36 points or 0.49 percent to close at 45,073.52 points, exploring a day high of 45,421.70 points and a low of 44,858.40 points.

Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp, said, stocks fell sharply lower on economic uncertainty amid reports of SBP (State Bank of Pakistan) decision on bank financing limits on autos and industrial imports.

Investor concerns over rupee instability, current account deficit, and surging government bond yields contributed to the fall, Mehanti said.

KSE-30 Shares Index also fell by 68.18 points or 0.38 percent to 17,742.36 points.

Traded volume thinned 74 million shares to 369.53 million from 443.77 million shares. The trading value decreased to Rs11.77 billion from Rs12.38 billion. Market capital dropped to Rs7.83 trillion from Rs7.87 trillion. Out of 510 companies active in the session, 146 posted gains, 351 losses, while 13 remained neutral.

Though SBP’s monetary tightening regarding auto financing affected the investor sentiment in the market, making Indus Motor Company an affectee, one economist supported the move of the central bank.

Ateeq Ur Rehman, an economic and financial analyst, talking about the weakening economic situation in the country, said there was a huge trade gap between imports and exports, which was alarming.

“Trade deficit is widening day by day. There is an urgent need of taking immediate measures to lessen the gap; therefore SBP’s tightening consumer lending rules to limit auto loans is a wonderful step for controlling the massive rise in imports but it is like reducing the necessary facilitation of a deserving consumer who is already under the stress of huge inflation,” Rehman said.

Colgate Palmolive XDXB was the best gainer, up Rs134.84 to close at Rs2,444.85/share, followed by Rafhan Maize XD that strengthened by Rs74.50 to Rs10,649.50/share.

Sapphire Fiber suffered worst losses, falling Rs60 to Rs800/share, followed by Indus Motor Co XD that lost Rs56.70 to close at Rs1,143.37/share.

Nabeel Haroon, an analyst at Topline Securities, said continuing its bearish momentum the index largely remained in the red zone on the last trading session of the week, as an increase in the policy rate by 25 basis points to 7.25 percent by SBP earlier this week kept the investor sentiment bearish.

TRG, MCB, CHCC, INDU, and FFBL together dented the index by 102 points.

WorldCall Telecom was the highest traded stock with 39.70 million shares.

It dropped eight paisas to close at Rs2.87/share. Unity Foods Ltd was next with 36.17 million shares. The stock lost Rs1.05 to end at Rs31.91/share.

Stocks that recorded notable turnover included Byco Petroleum, Hum Network, K-Electric Ltd, Fauji Fertiliser Bin Qasim, Azgard Nine, Ghani Global Holdings, Treet Corp, and TRG Pakistan Ltd.

Turnover in the future contracts increased to 467.69 million shares from 337.03 million on Thursday.