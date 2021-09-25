Rupee ends flat

KARACHI: The rupee ended almost flat against the dollar in the interbank market on Friday and dealers said the local unit would remain stable in the coming days.

The rupee closed at 169.08 per dollar, compared with Thursday’s close of 169.03.

In the open market, the rupee ended at 170 to the dollar. It finished at 169.80 in the previous session. “Importer demand was there, but dollar supplies were enough to meet that demand,” said a currency dealer.

“The rupee seems stable for now at 169 level but it could see some pressure if any major import or debt payments come,” he added.

The government is also considering measures to slow import growth. The sentiment on the rupee will be dependent on current account deficit numbers for September and the resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, said dealers. Discussions with the IMF are ongoing, and staff-level discussions are expected to start at the end of this month.