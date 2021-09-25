Concern over growing incidents of violence

Leaders of an NGO have expressed its concern over the growing violence especially sexual crimes against women in Punjab. The leaders of Mumkin Alliance, Salman Abid and Bushra Khaliq while addressing a media workshop quoted police that the number of sexual harassment cases had reached 642 in the last 45 days. Police have registered 323 cases of sexual harassment in August and 319 in September. Unfortunately, violence against women has increased due to lack of enforcement of laws, they said. They further said that as the perpetrators of various crimes remained unpunished and this practice emboldens the criminals. There are serious problems with implementation of law, they pointed out and demanded the Punjab Commission on the Status of Women, the Women Ombudsperson and Women Protection Authority to devise effective strategy on women’s issues for their protection.
