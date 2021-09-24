Torkham border reopened for trade activities

PESHAWAR: Pak-Afghan border at Torkham that was closed from Afghanistan side has been reopened for trade activities, FC officials deployed at the border informed on Thursday.

Since the border was closed and the clearance process suspended, long queues of stalled trade vehicles were witnessed on both sides of the border. After resumption of clearance process of trade vehicles, the issue of traffic mess at the border was addressed to a maximum extent, the FC official said. People stranded on both sides of the border also faced with hardships due to closure of the border, the officials added.