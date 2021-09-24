Torkham border reopened for trade activities

PESHAWAR: Pak-Afghan border at Torkham that was closed from Afghanistan side has been reopened for trade activities, FC officials deployed at the border informed on Thursday.
Since the border was closed and the clearance process suspended, long queues of stalled trade vehicles were witnessed on both sides of the border. After resumption of clearance process of trade vehicles, the issue of traffic mess at the border was addressed to a maximum extent, the FC official said. People stranded on both sides of the border also faced with hardships due to closure of the border, the officials added.
ISLAMABAD: Indian Defence Ministry has placed an order for 118 Main Battle Tanks called Arjun Mark 1-A.The INR7,523...
ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau on Thursday requested the Islamabad High Court to conduct day to day...
KARACHI: The noted Rashdi family of Larkana Thursday announced joining the PPP after parting ways with the Grand...
LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League President Ch Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi established...
ISLAMABAD: The PMLN Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb says Imran Khan's government won't survive another day if...
ISLAMABAD: Keeping their respective narratives alive but in a somewhat low-profile manner, the top hawks and doves in...