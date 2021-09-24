Pak-Iraq air forces agree to boost cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iraq on Thursday agreed on exploring further avenues of cooperation between air forces including the JF-17 aircraft programme.

A delegation led by Major General (Pilot) Muhammad Majeed Mahdi Mahmood, Deputy Commander Iraqi Air Force, called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff here on Thursday.

The two sides discussed matters of professional and mutual interest. Both the commanders also agreed to explore further avenues of cooperation including the JF-17 programme," a PAF spokesman said. Major General Muhammad Majeed Mahdi Mahmood, commended the professionalism of PAF and acknowledged its rising indigenous capacity in the aviation industry. The Air Chief said that Pakistan and Iraq enjoy longstanding religious, cultural and historical bonds which are manifested through strong ties between the Air Forces of the two countries. Pakistan Air Chief assured the visiting dignitary that PAF would continue training and technical support to the Iraqi Air Force for its air power requirements.