Tamil MP held

Colombo: Sri Lankan police on Thursday arrested a Tamil MP for commemorating a separatist rebel who died campaigning for the minority community, hours after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa called for reconciliation between ethnic groups. Opposition legislator Selvarajah Kajendran was bundled into a police vehicle in the northern Jaffna peninsula, the heartland of the Tamils, despite protests from onlookers at a memorial for Tiger rebel Thileepan.
Taipei: China on Thursday voiced opposition to Taiwan joining a major trans-Pacific trade deal as it flew 24 planes...
Milton Keynes, United Kingdom: It’s famous for its roundabouts and statues of concrete cows. But the English town of...
Port-au-Prince: The US special envoy to Haiti resigned on Thursday two months after his appointment, denouncing the...
Rome: Congested courts, endless legal procedures and exorbitant costs -- reforming Italy’s creaking justice system...
Mexico: Tensions mounted on Thursday among Haitian migrants camped out in a park near Mexico’s border with the...
Melbourne: An Australian court on Thursday ordered a former principal to stand trial on multiple charges of child sex...