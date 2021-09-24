 
Friday September 24, 2021
Evangelista

World

AFP
September 24, 2021

Washington: Former supermodel Linda Evangelista says she has been permanently disfigured by a fat-reduction cosmetic procedure that backfired and caused her to look bloated and unrecognizable. Evangelista, 56, said she underwent "CoolSculpting" five years ago and that it had the rare side effect of causing her fat cells to increase rather than decrease.

