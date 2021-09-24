 
Friday September 24, 2021
Submarine row

World

AFP
September 24, 2021

Paris: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said this week that ties between Britain and France were "indestructible", but the relationship is bent badly out of shape with little prospect for an immediate improvement. After years of duelling about Britain’s departure from the European Union, the feuding neighbours have fallen out again over the sale of submarines to Australia in the past week.

