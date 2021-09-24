 
Friday September 24, 2021
Jailed Tunisian MP freed

World

AFP
September 24, 2021

Tunis: A jailed Tunisian member of parliament who went on a hunger strike to protest military trials of civilians has been released, his wife said on Thursday. Yassine Ayari, an independent MP, had spent nearly two months in detention.

