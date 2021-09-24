Two cops killed in Nigeria

Enugu, Nigeria: Gunmen have killed two policemen in southeast Nigeria, police said on Thursday, in the latest violence targeting security personnel and government facilities in the restive region.
Taipei: China on Thursday voiced opposition to Taiwan joining a major trans-Pacific trade deal as it flew 24 planes...
Milton Keynes, United Kingdom: It’s famous for its roundabouts and statues of concrete cows. But the English town of...
Port-au-Prince: The US special envoy to Haiti resigned on Thursday two months after his appointment, denouncing the...
Rome: Congested courts, endless legal procedures and exorbitant costs -- reforming Italy’s creaking justice system...
Mexico: Tensions mounted on Thursday among Haitian migrants camped out in a park near Mexico’s border with the...
Melbourne: An Australian court on Thursday ordered a former principal to stand trial on multiple charges of child sex...