Two cops killed in Nigeria

Chinese jets fly near Taiwan Taipei: China on Thursday voiced opposition to Taiwan joining a major trans-Pacific trade deal as it flew 24 planes...

Delivery robots in UK town! Milton Keynes, United Kingdom: It’s famous for its roundabouts and statues of concrete cows. But the English town of...

US envoy to Haiti resigns Port-au-Prince: The US special envoy to Haiti resigned on Thursday two months after his appointment, denouncing the...

Italy grapples with judicial reform Rome: Congested courts, endless legal procedures and exorbitant costs -- reforming Italy’s creaking justice system...

Mexican police deployed at Haitian migrant camp Mexico: Tensions mounted on Thursday among Haitian migrants camped out in a park near Mexico’s border with the...