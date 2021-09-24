 
Friday September 24, 2021
SL shaman dies of Covid

World

AFP
September 24, 2021

Colombo: A high-profile shaman who tried to end Sri Lanka’s Covid-19 outbreak with "blessed" water has died of the virus, his family said on Thursday. Eliyantha White, 48, who treated sports stars and top politicians including the country’s prime minister, claimed in November he could end the pandemic in Sri Lanka and neighbouring India by pouring pots of his "blessed" water into rivers.

