SL shaman dies of Covid

Colombo: A high-profile shaman who tried to end Sri Lanka’s Covid-19 outbreak with "blessed" water has died of the virus, his family said on Thursday. Eliyantha White, 48, who treated sports stars and top politicians including the country’s prime minister, claimed in November he could end the pandemic in Sri Lanka and neighbouring India by pouring pots of his "blessed" water into rivers.
Taipei: China on Thursday voiced opposition to Taiwan joining a major trans-Pacific trade deal as it flew 24 planes...
Milton Keynes, United Kingdom: It’s famous for its roundabouts and statues of concrete cows. But the English town of...
Port-au-Prince: The US special envoy to Haiti resigned on Thursday two months after his appointment, denouncing the...
Rome: Congested courts, endless legal procedures and exorbitant costs -- reforming Italy’s creaking justice system...
Mexico: Tensions mounted on Thursday among Haitian migrants camped out in a park near Mexico’s border with the...
Melbourne: An Australian court on Thursday ordered a former principal to stand trial on multiple charges of child sex...