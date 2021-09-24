 
Friday September 24, 2021
Court confirms life sentence for Carlos

World

AFP
September 24, 2021

Paris: Carlos the Jackal, the Venezuelan militant behind some of the biggest attacks of the 1970s and 1980s, failed on Thursday to have one of his three life sentences in France reduced. Following hearings that began on Wednesday, a special criminal court in Paris confirmed the life sentence for a 1974 grenade attack on the Publicis Drugstore, an upmarket shopping centre in the French capital.

