Shehbaz slams govt over spread of dengue

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has said dengue is endangering the lives of people while the rulers are sleeping. In his tweet on Wednesday, he said dengue is deadly and negligence would result in loss of precious lives. “The government can save people from this deadly epidemic by adopting methods including the dengue dashboard made in our time,” he suggested and concluded that his government left a complete system, trained staff and procedures in place to deal with dengue.