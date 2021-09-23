Youth commits suicide

MANSEHRA: A youth committed suicide in Dhodial area on Wednesday.
Mohammad Yaseen, 21, was depressed for the last one week because of the unknown reason. He shot himself dead with a pistol inside a room in his house in Dodial area, his family members said. He was rushed to the nearby health facility where doctors pronounced him dead.
