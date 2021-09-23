12 senior cops reshuffled in KP

PESHAWAR: Twelve senior police officers were transferred and assigned new responsibilities on Wednesday.
According to a notification, Zafar Ali was posted as commandant Special Security Unit, Tahir Ayub as regional police officer, Kohat, and Gul Said Afridi was posted as commandant Tourism Police.
Besides, Asif Iqbal was posted as deputy commandant Elite Force, Dilawar Bangash, DIG Crime Investigation, Zahid Nawaz, district police officer, Swat, Atiqullah Wazir posted DPO Dir Upper and Khan Zeb posted DPO South Waziristan.
Also, Ijaz Ahmad was posted as DPO Upper Kohistan, Tariq Iqbal,deputy commandant Rapid Response Force, Shaukat Ali, deputy commandant Tourism Police while Arif Javed was posted as additional SP Abbottabad.
There are reports that a few other officers are also likely to be reshuffled soon.
