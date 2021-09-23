 
Thursday September 23, 2021
Islamabad

September 23, 2021

Rawalpindi: Umar Khan, son of Mustafa Khan has been missing from Choti Masjid Street, Morgah village since September 16, 2021, says a press release. His family can be contacted at 0311-5922659.

