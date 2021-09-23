Master plan commission meets

Islamabad: The master plan commission at its second meeting at CDA headquarters on Wednesday decided that commission to get feedback of citizens before finalising its recommendation.

The Commission also directed for activating citizen’s feedback portal for full participation of citizens.

The commission also decided that it will take help from cadastral map of the city for resolving issues.

The meeting was presided over by Convener Amer Ali Ahmed and attended by all members.

The commission decided to constitute eight committees including Environment, traffic, solid waste disposal, urban regeneration and education.