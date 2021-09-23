HSSC exam results on 27th

Islamabad: The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) will announce the results of the intermediate (HSSC) Part-II exams 2021 on September 27 (Monday).
The results will be made public at 2pm during a special ceremony, said the FBISE in a tweet.
The chief guest on the ceremony will be Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood.
