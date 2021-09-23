Holders Man City hit six, Liverpool cruise in League Cup

LONDON: Manchester City started their bid to lift a fifth successive League Cup with a 6-1 rout of Wycombe, while Japan forward Takumi Minamino inspired Liverpool’s 3-0 victory at Norwich on Tuesday.

Everton and Watford were the major Premier League casualties in the third round, losing to QPR and Stoke respectively.

City will move past Liverpool onto a record nine League Cup triumphs if they take the trophy this term.

The holders made the perfect start to that mission as Pep Guardiola was rewarded for fielding a strong attack featuring Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Ferran Torres and Riyad Mahrez at the Etihad Stadium

City, who gave debuts to six academy graduates, were stunned in the 22nd minute as Brandon Hanlan tapped in his first ever goal for third tier Wycombe.

But Guardiola’s men equalised seven minutes later when De Bruyne sprinted onto Foden’s pass and slotted into the far corner for his first goal since May.

Mahrez fired City in front with a crisp finish two minutes before the break after good work from debutant Josh Wilson-Ebrand.

Foden smashed in City’s third seconds later, collecting a short corner and drilling home from 25 yards.

Torres got the fourth after 71 minutes with a close-range finish and Mahrez’s tap-in and a first City goal for Cole Palmer capped the demolition. “I just have to say thank you to the academy. They all do an incredible job,” Guardiola said.