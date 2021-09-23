Javeria bats Challengers to Pakistan Cup glory

LAHORE:Skipper Javeria Khan cracked nearly run a ball 87 to help Challengers overpower Blasters by 68 runs in the day-night final of the Pakistan Cup for Women’s One-Day Tournament at the National Stadium, Karachi, on Tuesday.

Blasters who were set a 211-run target managed a 142-run total to hand a comfortable victory to their opponents in the title decider. Blasters who were seemingly on track after reaching 87 for one endured an astonishing collapse as they lost their last nine wickets for 55 runs.

Challengers’ spinners Dua Majid (3-29), Anoosha Nasir (2-22) and Saba Nazir (2-24) inspired the collapse with their probing bowling that turned the match on its head. Pacer Diana Baig took two wickets.

Challengers were bowled out in 42.5 overs, leaving 43 balls unused in their chase. Omaima Sohail top-scored with 38 (four fours) while Gul Feroza scored 34 (three fours).

Challengers scored 210 for eight thanks to Javeria’s 87 off 128 balls. Batting at number three, the seasoned right-hander hit six fours.

Making full use of her experience, Javeria anchored the innings as wickets fell around her. Diana provided much needed impetus to the innings in the death overs by scoring 25 off 18 balls (three fours, one six).