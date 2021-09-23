CNS Amateur Golf tees off today

ISLAMABAD: Stage is set to hold the 14th Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Amateur Golf Cup at the Margalla Greens Golf Club from today (Thursday) with leading amateur golfers from across the country gathering at the venue to unleash their talent at the one of most picturesque courses around.

Commander North Rear Admiral Masood Khurshid highlighted the salient features of the event during media talk at the club’s premises Wednesday.

The event will be staged in four categories. The main category to be contested between the top amateurs of the country for net and gross trophies will be staged from September 24-26. Amateurs with the handicap of 12 & Under are eligible to compete in the event.

Ladies’ amateurs will be played over 36 holes with 18 holes each day on September 25-26. Lady amateurs with handicap 30 and below would compete in this category.

Seniors’ amateur match will be played over 36 holes with 18 holes each day on September 23-24. Seniors with age 55 and above with handicap 14 and below are eligible to play.

The juniors’ amateur match will be played over 18 holes today and young boys and girls under the age of 19 with handicap 24 and below are to take part in the category.

“Navy has always actively pursued the cause of nurturing various sports activities at the national level. Similarly, the Navy also encourages players, both from within the service as well as outside, to take part in sports events and raise the overall standard of sports at national and international levels. The proof of this commitment can be judged by participation of Navy shooters in the 2nd consecutive Olympics, i.e. Tokyo 2021, after qualifying directly for the mega event,” Rear Admiral Masood Khurshid, said.

Captain Usman Tariq, Club manager said that a cut would be applied each day to check the strength of the participants.

“Applying cut is a must to complete each day’s proceedings well within time,” he said.

Rear Admiral Masood Khurshid said the Navy was doing its part in promoting and regularly holding national and international golf events.

“One of such events is CNS Amateur Cup which is regularly held at Margalla Greens Golf Club.

It is an annual feature of both PGF and Pakistan Navy sports calendar. The first CNS Amateur Golf Cup of the series was conducted in 2007 and since then PN has been hosting this Tournament every year except year 2020 when it could not be conducted due to the pandemic. The 14th edition is now back at the Greens. He thanked sponsors for helping the Navy organize the event in a befitting manner.