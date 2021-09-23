Stocks remain in tailspin amid fresh economic frets

Stocks on Wednesday remained in tailspin with technology and banks taking worst hit, amid worries over the fallout of monetary tightening and bleak economic outlook, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Shares Index shed 411.61 points or 0.89 percent to close at 45,597.24 points, testing a day high of 46,031.89 points and a low of 44,788.63 points.

Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp, said, stocks slumped across the board on investor concerns over the economic impact of State Bank of Pakistan’ (SBP) hike in the key policy rate by 25bps.

Current account deficit surging to $1.476 billion in August 2021, circular debt at Rs2.28 trillion, hike in power tariff, and inflationary impact amid weak rupee led to a bearish close, Mehanti said.

KSE-30 Shares Index also fell 149.92 points or 0.82 percent to 18,028.99 points.

Traded shares, however, increased by 258 million shares to 583.73 million shares from 325.88 million shares. Trading value rose to Rs17.39 billion from Rs12.32 billion. Market capital further dropped to Rs7.93 trillion from Rs7.99 trillion. As many as 525 companies were active in the session, of which 99 ended higher, 413 lower, while 13 closed unchanged.

Arif Habib Ltd, a brokerage house, said the leveraged positions of retail investors played havoc on market, which received margin calls after continuous declines witnessed in the index for the past couple of sessions.

Besides, said the report, negative news flow relating to MCB Bank employee having implications in money laundering case, also dented the sentiment.

Technology and refinery sectors got hurt the most; however, selling pressure was also observed in cement, steel, fertiliser, banks, and exploration and production sectors.

The highest increase was recorded in shares of Gatron Industries, which rose by Rs34.99 to Rs515/share, followed by Pakistan Engineering that gained Rs21.99 to close at Rs324/share.

Rafhan MaizeXD suffered highest losses, losing Rs424.99 to end at Rs10,575/share, followed by Nestle Pakistan, down Rs110 to settle at Rs5,800/share.

Muhammad Arbash, an analyst at Topline Securities, said after a sideways opening, the market walked straight into a bloodbath, plunging by 1,220 points during the intraday trade.

However, in the last hour it recovered some losses, Arbash said.

He said on the sector front, technology and banks were the major laggards with TRG, SYS, HBL, and UBL cumulatively dented the Index by 120 points.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 91.05 million shares. The stock dropped 13 paisas to close at Rs2.98/share. It was followed by Azgard Nine with 36.19 million shares. It lost Rs1.51 to end at Rs22.53/share.

Stocks that recorded significant turnover included Hum Network, Byco Petroleum, Telecard Limited, Hascol Petrol, Silk Bank Ltd, Unity Foods Ltd, Ghani Global Holdings, and TPL Corp Ltd.

Stocks that contributed positively to the index included MEBL (+26 points), MCB (+11 points), SNGP (+9 points), FCCL (+9 points) and INIL (+8 points).

Stocks that contributed negatively were TRG (-38 points), SYS (-38 points), HBL (-25 points), UBL (-20 points), and CHCC (-16 points).

Turnover in the futures contracts increased to 338.08 million shares from 281.96 million on Tuesday.