Rupee edges down

KARACHI: The rupee ended marginally weaker on Wednesday amid an uptick in dollar demand from importers, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 168.68 per dollar, compared with Tuesday’s close of 168.52. “Today, there was some demand from importers and companies but demand was not that big,” said a foreign exchange dealer.

“We expect rupee to trade within the existing range this week on account of moderate requirement for the hard currency in the market,” he added. The tightening of the monetary policy by the central bank and expectations of resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) helped improve sentiment on the rupee.

The discussions with the IMF are ongoing, and staff-level discussions are expected to start at the end of this month.

The rupee had been under pressure due to high current account deficit and the outflow of the dollars to Afghanistan after the Taliban took over the country.

Analysts said a flexible exchange rate system now needed support from other policy measures to contain imports. The recent round of devaluation is likely to bring in imported inflation to the system. With international commodity prices moving to record levels there is a risk of potential breach of the 2-3 percent current account deficit range set by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The SBP’s governor Dr Reza Baqir told analysts at a monetary policy announcement on Monday that the SBP is closely monitoring the cash markets and money changers around the Pak-Afghan borders (both formal and informal) and will ask FBR and FIA to take action if necessary.