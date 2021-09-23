 
Thursday September 23, 2021
South African graft informers face threats: watchdog

World

AFP
September 23, 2021

Johannesburg: A South African corruption watchdog on Wednesday warned that whistleblowers face hostility and threats on their lives, a month after the murder of a health official who exposed coronavirus-linked graft shook the country.

The safety of whistleblowers hit the limelight when provincial government official Babita Deokaran, 53, was gunned down in Johannesburg on August 23 after dropping off her child at school.

