 
Thursday September 23, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

German court

World

AFP
September 23, 2021

Frankfurt: A court in Germany ordered neo-Nazi election posters bearing the slogan "hang the Greens" to be taken down, after they were initially allowed to stay in place. The upper administrative court in Bautzen, Saxony, on Tuesday overturned a provisional ruling, which permitted the posters from the radical far-right group "The Third Way" (Der III. Weg) to be displayed away from Green party election materials.

More From World

More From Latest