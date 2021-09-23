 
Thursday September 23, 2021
‘Yorkshire Ripper’ died of Covid

World

AFP
September 23, 2021

London: British serial killer the "Yorkshire Ripper", who murdered 13 women between 1975 and 1980, died from Covid-19 after ignoring self-isolation guidance in prison, an inquest ruled on Wednesday. Sutcliffe, who died in November aged 74, was convicted in 1981 of the killings and seven more attempted murders after a reign of terror that is still seared on the public memory.

