 
Thursday September 23, 2021
Sudan’s paramilitary chief faults politicians

World

AFP
September 23, 2021

Khartoum: Sudanese paramilitary leader and vice-president of the ruling sovereign council Mohamed Hamdan Daglo pointed a finger of blame Wednesday at politicians after a failed coup attempt, state media reported. "Politicians are the main cause behind coups because they have neglected the average citizen... and are more concerned fighting over how they can stay in power," Daglo said, quoted by the official news agency SUNA.

