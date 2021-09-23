France scraps Paris station revamp over rising costs

Paris: France’s national rail operator SNCF has scrapped plans for a controversial renovation of Europe’s busiest train station, Paris Gare du Nord, in the run-up to the 2024 Olympic Games.
SNCF, which made the announcement late Tuesday, blamed the decision on "unacceptable" cost overruns. In July, the main contractor, Ceetrus, warned the final bill would be triple earlier estimates of 500 million euros.
