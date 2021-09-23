 
Thursday September 23, 2021
Mly plane with six on board disappears in Russia

World

AFP
September 23, 2021

Moscow: A Russian An-26 military transport aircraft with six people on board disappeared Wednesday near the Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk, the emergencies ministry said. The ministry said that at 6:45 pm local time (0845 GMT) it learned that "an An-26 aircraft had disappeared from radar 38 kilometres (23 miles) from Khabarovsk airport".

