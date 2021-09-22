Tareen Group’s MPA meets Buzdar

LAHORE: Multan MPA Salman Naeem called on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office to apprise him of his constituency-related problems. While assuring solution to public problems on a priority basis, Buzdar asserted that the 360 billion district development package will ensure composite development. While the past rulers neglected every backward district, including south Punjab, the government started well-planned projects according to the needs of people.
KABUL: The Taliban have sacked the head of Afghanistan’s cricket board, replacing him with a member of the Haqqani...
UNITED NATIONS: Iran’s new president, Ebrahim Raisi, declared that US efforts at hegemony have "failed miserably" in...
SRINAGAR: An Indian Army helicopter, with two people on board, Tuesday crashed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and...
UNITED NATIONS: Chinese President Xi Jinping says military intervention from the outside and so-called democratic...
UNITED NATIONS: President Joe Biden told the world Tuesday the United States is not seeking a new Cold War with China...
KARACHI: There would be around five million Chinese nationals working in Pakistan by 2025 whose health needs can only...