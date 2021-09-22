 
Wednesday September 22, 2021
Tareen Group’s MPA meets Buzdar

Our Correspondent  
September 22, 2021
LAHORE: Multan MPA Salman Naeem called on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office to apprise him of his constituency-related problems. While assuring solution to public problems on a priority basis, Buzdar asserted that the 360 billion district development package will ensure composite development. While the past rulers neglected every backward district, including south Punjab, the government started well-planned projects according to the needs of people.

