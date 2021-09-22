Plan to restore LG system sent to cabinet, court told

LAHORE:Punjab Secretary for Local Government Noorul Amin Mengal on Tuesday told the Lahore High Court that a plan for the restoration of local government system in light of the Supreme Court’s decision had been forwarded to the cabinet.

The secretary informed the court that the cabinet would take its decision within two weeks. A counsel for the LG representatives contended that the government was now seeking time for further two weeks. He said had contempt proceedings been initiated against the government authorities the decision in the matter would have not been delayed. Justice Ayesha A Malik directed the secretary to ensure presentation of the plan before the cabinet within two weeks and submit a report before the court. Lahore city’s lord mayor retired Col Mubashir Javed and other representatives of the local government filed the petitions. They submitted that the provincial government failed to restore the local governments despite the SC issued its detailed judgement in the matter. On March 25, a three-judge bench of the SC had ordered the restoration of local bodies in the province after declaring their dissolution as unconstitutional.

LDA: A Lahore High Court division bench on Tuesday suspended the operations of a decision by a single bench that restrained the LDA from levying and recovering commercialisation fee. The bench headed by Justice Shahid Waheed passed the order on an ICA by the LDA after its counsel undertook that no measures would be taken for recovery of commercialisation fee till the final decision in the appeal.

The bench would resume hearing in the case on Nov 8. The single bench had given the impugned verdict against the LDA allowing over 70 petitions filed by the owners or tenants of the properties who had been asked to pay conversion fee under 2014 rules for carrying out commercial activity at their properties. The impugned verdict declared that the LDA could not levy or recover conversion fee from roads or segment of roads declared commercial as per List A or otherwise converted for commercial use.