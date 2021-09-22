Boy dies of dengue in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: A boy died of the dengue in the Dodial area on Tuesday as the death toll from the mosquito-borne virus in the district rose to five.Abdullah, 10, was infected with the dengue some three days ago and died at a health facility in Abbottabad late Monday night.

A police sub-inspector, Abdul Rashid, posted in Torghar district died of dengue in the Dodial area last week. Three people, two of them women, also succumbed to the mosquito-borne virus in the Darband area of the district last week.

“The health department has miserably failed to control the mosquito-borne virus as more and more people are being brought to the out-patient-departments across the district,” Abrar Hussain, the former nazim Dodial village and neighbourhood council, said.He said that the district health department didn’t launch the fumigation spray in such union councils which had proven to be a hotspot for the dengue virus in the near past.