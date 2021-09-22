PCB to support cricket development in Uzbekistan

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket Federation of Uzbekistan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for promotion of the game by developing a working relationship to boost the game in Uzbekistan.
The PCB will plan, organise and implement player development programmes, including two high-performance camps for emerging players at the National High Performance Centre, Lahore. These programmes will aim to improve the technical, tactical, mental and game abilities of the players in Uzbekistan.
