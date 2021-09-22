MNA reiterates stance on POA officials’ names

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA from Faisalabad Nawab Sher Waseer Tuesday said that his recommendations during his first meeting as the chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on IPC still stand valid as he had recommended withdrawal of the officials’ names from National Olympic Committee.

“Once you recommend something in the committee’s meeting, it cannot be changed. Yes, we have recommended withdrawal of the POA officials’ names during my first meeting as the chairman of the committee,” he told ‘The News’.

Nawab Sher chaired the first meeting in August 2021 while in the second meeting that was held on September 10, the officials of the Pakistan Olympic Association and Pakistan Hockey Federation briefed the committee on their respective working.